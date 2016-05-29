Militantes do MPLA enaltecem integração de jovens aos cargos de direcção do partido
Os delegados a XII Conferência Provincial Ordinária de Balanço do MPLA em Luanda enalteceram sábado a iniciativa de eleger jovens para ocupar cargos de direcção em diversos sectores do partido.
Os militantes reunidos no pavilhão multiusos do Kilamba, município de Belas, concordaram quanto a nomeação de jovens para cargos de decisão no partido e apoiam a iniciativa.
Manuel Cortez de 80 anos de idade, delegado a conferência e coordenador da povoação de Calumbuze, Icolo e Bengo, afirma que apesar das dificuldades, o MPLA tem se dedicado a encontrar soluções.
“ Apesar das dificuldades o MPLA tem se esforçado para sair da crise diversificando a economia e isso torna o partido mais firme e mais decidido”, referiu.
Rosaria Fortunato, delegada do município de Luanda, afirma que a XII conferência é diferente das demais porque privilegia as mulheres e a juventude.
Segundo a militante, a estratégia do MPLA em eleger jovens para a direcção do partido aos níveis estabelecidos é a preparação da juventude para os desafios que eles (jovens) vão enfrentar no futuro enquanto membros do governo ou dirigentes do partido.
Pedro Manuel Gonçalves, de 68 anos de idade, do município da Quiçama, afirma que o encontro é uma grande valia, porque para além da eleição dos delegados ao sétimo congresso também foram discutidas questões sobre a melhoria das condições de vida da população.
O militante adianta que o partido deve melhorar as condições de vida da juventude, garantir empregos e desenvolvimento sócio económico, principalmente da população rural, porque geralmente são os mais prejudicados quando são elaborados os projectos de desenvolvimento.
Lemba Maunel, do município do Cazenga, afirmou que a sua filiação partidária começou da OPA, por isso considera louvável o enquadramento de jovens nas estruturas centrais do Comité Provincial do MPLA porque é “sangue novo” e futuros dirigentes do partido
Os militantes do MPLA, em Luanda, elegeram sábado, no município de Belas, o primeiro secretário, os membros do comité provincial, os delegados ao sétimo congresso ordinário e os candidatos a membros do Comité Central do partido.
Reunidos no pavilhão multiusos do Kilamba para a XII Conferência Provincial Ordinária de Balanço e Renovação de Mandatos, os militantes reconduziram para o cargo de primeiro secretário da província de Luanda, Francisco Higino Lopes Carneiro.
Sob o lema MPLA com o povo, rumo à vitória, os militantes analisaram e aprovaram o relatório de balanço do comité cessante, o programa de trabalho do partido para o mandato 2016/2021 e as propostas de ajustamento aos estatutos. (ANGOP)
